Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Fire ignites at Kelowna homeless camp

No one was hurt in the incident, RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire

Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department were called to Chichester Wetland Park in Rutland after multiple reports of a fire in the area.

A fire 10 by 10 foot, met them that was 300 feet from Findlay Road in Rutland.

“The first crew that arrived saw a homeless camp and saw a tent in flames and the contents inside of the tent were on fire,” Platoon Captain John Kelly said. “No one was on scene, but later the person returned to the area.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, RCMP remain on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt during the incident.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

