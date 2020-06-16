UPDATE: Fire ignites inside RV on Mills Road in Kelowna

Rick Methot, Black Press Media
Robert Wisla, Black Press Media

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

According to fire crews no one was inside the RV when it burst into flames on Mills Road, Tuesday.

The vehicle may not have been insured according to RCMP on scene.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Mills Road is now open to traffic.

—————-

Emergency crews are on scene of a fully involved RV fire on Mills Road near Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Mills Road is closed while firefighters extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. and might have spread to nearby trees.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if the RV was driving at the time of the blaze.

FortisBC is on scene as the fire may spread to a power pole.

More to come.

READ MORE: Allegedly impaired driver removed from Kelowna roads

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs
Next story
City of West Kelowna asking residents to participate in community visioning

Just Posted

Two vehicle crash at Highway 97 and Banks Road

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

City of West Kelowna asking residents to participate in community visioning

The project, titled #OURWK, will help shape the city’s future

UPDATE: Fire ignites inside RV on Mills Road in Kelowna

The blaze may have spread to a power pole

Kelowna to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are coming to the city in July and August

Okanagan Mission Secondary student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs

International fundraiser goes online in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Allegedly impaired driver removed from Kelowna roads

The man provided two breath samples to RCMP, both of which were more than three times the legal limit

You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

Most Read