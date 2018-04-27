Update: Fire near Chase under control

A grass fire Thursday night near Chase is now in the mop-up stage, but firefighter remain in the scene hoping to prevent any further flare ups.

The BC Wildfire Service was called out Thursday evening to help battle a blaze near Chase. Six firefighters were sent out to assist the Adams Lake Volunteer Fire Department tin fighting the fire.

Five of those firefighters are back Friday morning to continue fire protection efforts.

The fire was visible from the Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Pritchard near the Chase-Falkland Road and west of the Bear’s Den Esso. It appeared to be burning in an open field and into a treeline on the rural property.

No structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the fire was person-caused and is saying the size of the blaze is now estimated at two hectares.

Jody Lucius, a fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre, says spring fires are not unusual, but things are drying out quickly, increasing the fire risk.

“It’s getting warmer and the grass is curing quickly and becoming dry already, so we ask that people be extra cautious with fire or anything that could ignite a fire. While some area may be facing flooding, the landscape of this forest district is very varied and low lying areas are already getting dry.”

This is the second fire in the Chase area so far this year.

A view of flames burning behind a treeline near Chase. (Rick Koch photo)