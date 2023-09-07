A grass fire started along Highway 33 east of Joe Rich around 2 p.m. Sept 7. 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News).

A grass fire started along Highway 33 east of Joe Rich around 2 p.m. Sept 7. 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News).

Fire doused off Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The blaze is impacting traffic in the area

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

The fire that broke out earlier Thursday afternoon has been extinguished. RCMP are investigating the matter.

A brush fire that sparked off Highway 33 east of Joe Rich was quickly brought under control, Thursday afternoon.

It was first reported about 2 p.m. on the south side of the highway, near Daves Road.

At the same time, there was also a report of an individual in the area jumping in front of traffic and allegedly throwing things at vehicles.

It’s unclear if the individual and the fire are related.

RCMP and several fire departments responded to the scene.

Officers continue to look for the individual who was reportedly on the highway.

