Reports say the fire began at 7 a.m.

Old Vernon Road is closed to through traffic as crews work to extinguish a fire in the Ellison area.

Reports say the fire started around 7 a.m., but how the fire started or where exactly it is is currently unknown.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ellison Fire Department.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

