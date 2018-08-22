Fire in Lake Country human caused

A fire on Commonage Road is believed to be human caused

The RCMP is investigating a fire that occurred Monday in Lake Country.

On Aug. 20, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Lake Country RCMP was called upon to assist the Lake Country Fire Department as they battled a brush fire on Commonage Road near Barkley Road, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

The blaze, discovered along the east side of the roadway, had been extinguished and fire crews were in mop-up up stages as police arrived on scene. The fire was contained to an approximate area of 50-by-50 metres and began to encroach upon private property in the 17000 block of Commonage Road.

Fire investigators with the RCMP, Lake Country Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service have since examined the scene. At this time investigators believe that the fire was human caused, however not intentionally set.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.