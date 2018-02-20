Fire near Harvey and Spall

Kelowna Fire Department is on scene of a fire in Kelowna

Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned building at Harvey and Spall on Feb. 20, 2018. - Image: Alistair Waters

Kelowna firefighters are battling a small fire in what appears to be an abandoned building near the corner of Harvey and Spall.

Two lanes of Harvey Ave. are blocked off heading south as crews deal with the situation.

Crews were called to the area just before 9 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building.

One firefighter told the Capital News the building may be condemned.

We have a reporter on scene and will pass along more information as it becomes available.

If you see news contact us here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.