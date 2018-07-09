Firefighters are currently responding to a fire near Jackpine Lake.

The fire is 15 kilometers Northwest of West Kelowna, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews are currently responding to a #BCwildfire approximately 15 km northwest of #WestKelowna near Jackpine Lake FSR with the help of air support. More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/0O1IwRddkB — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 9, 2018

More information will be provided when available.

