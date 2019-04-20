Fire near Vernon airport “not a concern”

Vernon Fire Department is “not concerned” with a resident performing a controlled burn near the Vernon Regional Airport on April 20.

Crews from the Vernon Fire Department responded to reports of black smoke near the airport at approximately 4:30 p.m. They found a resident performing a burn on Tronson Road just before Palmer Road and deemed that it was under control.

