Kelowna Fire Hall No. 1 crews provide educational demonstration. (Photo/Gary Barnes/Captial News)

Kelowna Fire Hall No. 1 crews provide educational demonstration. (Photo/Gary Barnes/Captial News)

Fire on Enterprise Way in Kelowna had educational purpose

The ‘blaze’ was reported at 2255 Enterprise Way

What was reported as a smoke and flame coming from a building along Enterprise Way on Nov.2 actually turned out to be Bring Your Kids to Work Day at Kelowna Fire Hall No. 1.

The blaze was reported at 2255 Enterprise, which is the address of Hall No. 1.

“It was just a demonstration, we have a couple of burn cubicles that we use to show the public the difference between a sprinklered room and a non-sprinklered room,” said Scott Clarke, platoon captain. “That’s what they were doing today.”

More than 15 young people and their parents took in the demonstration under the careful watch of the Kelowna Fire Department.

READ MORE: Take me home to a Rocky Mountain High Christmas in Kelowna

READ MORE: Rutland Middle School wins fourth rugby city championship

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Enough is enough’: students’ union hosts walk out at Okanagan College
Next story
Studio9 School of the Arts in Kelowna is replacing French with Nsyilxcən

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Hall No. 1 crews provide educational demonstration. (Photo/Gary Barnes/Captial News)
Fire on Enterprise Way in Kelowna had educational purpose

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

Malery Messer is the Okanagan’s newest millionaire. (BCLC/Submitted)
Hawaii, Alaska on the menu for new Westbank millionaire

(Studio 9 School of the Arts/File)
Studio9 School of the Arts in Kelowna is replacing French with Nsyilxcən