(File)

Fire Prevention Week coming into West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation start the campaign Sept. 28

Fire Prevention Week starts Oct. 6 in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) and Westbank First Nation, alongside the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) who’ve sponsored the week for over 90 years, are promoting this year’s campaign to educate Okanagan residents about the small but important actions to keep themselves safe.

“Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape” is this year’s slogan.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of structure fires declined by 26 per cent between 2005 and 2014. Residential fires accounted for almost six of every 10 structural fires during that nine-year stretch with cooking equipment and smokers’ material causing close to six of every 10 residential fires.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna receives award for climate change commitment

READ MORE: More election campaign signs vandalized in Kelowna

While WKFR are focusing on home fires during Fire Prevention Week and the ways families can best prepare, the messages when it comes to fire safety should be applied to any place where a fire alarm could be heard:

“No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

A contest is being held during Fire Prevention Week by members of the NFPA which will offer prizes to elementary students on the Westside.

Information on Fire Prevention Week and contest details can be found at www.gov.bc.ca/firesafety/firepreventionweek.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs, handgun
Next story
Kelowna business donates $8,000 to YMCA youth initiative

Just Posted

Kelowna business donates $8,000 to YMCA youth initiative

The program supports employment-ready young adults through essential skills and readiness training

Fire Prevention Week coming into West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation start the campaign Sept. 28

Bears have a feast at Gatzke Orchard in Oyama

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages to the orchard

UBC Okanagan to host events discussing homelessness and housing in Kelowna

‘Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home’

Kelowna RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs, handgun

Police arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Summerland woman organizes daily climate vigils

Initiative held to promote awareness and raise election discussion

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Most Read