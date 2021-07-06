A wildfire burning near Oyama Lake has some residents on evacuation alert Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)

Second wildfire sparks near Oyama

Some Oyama residents are on high alert due to a wildfire burning out of control.

The blaze, near the Eco Lodge area is being actioned by air tankers and helicopters, and it is not the same fire sparked Monday.

“They told me that the fire is out of control and something exploded so be on standby for evacuation,” Oyama Lake Road resident Nickie Burditt said.

Water bombers are circling the Oyama Lake fire, on the east hill of Oyama.

Burditt can see the orange glow and bombers circling above.

An air tanker drops retardant on the Oyama Lake wildfire Tuesday evening. (Video still)

