Fire rekindled at North Okanagan home

Flames were reignited in the remains of a Coldstream house fire days after the initial blaze.

A fire was originally sparked at the home in the 8400 block of Kalavista Drive around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.

Three days later, on Friday, April 1, the fire was somehow rekindled.

Diana Delaney lives nearby and saw the bright glow of flames around 5:15 a.m.

“For some reason we were awake already and my partner saw an orange glow through the blinds and jumped up and said ‘oh my god I hope that’s not another fire’ and it was,” Delaney said.

Keith Green, Coldstream Fire Department’s protective services manager, said crews had been at the scene the night before and didn’t see any signs of fire. But considering the situation, it sometimes doesn’t take much for a blaze to rekindle.

“You’re going to have those little pockets of hot spots you can’t penetrate,” Green said, adding that the location near the lake likely saw winds fuel the fire.

He had hoped the early morning call was an April Fool’s Day joke.

Crews will be back on scene continuing the investigation Friday.

“I’m slowly going to be pulling at those spots today,” said Green.

The cause of the initial fire remains under investigation, as Green will be reviewing neighbourhood surveillance and video footage.

“It was definitely started on the outside by the deck carport area and got into the soffits and attic,” Green said.

Meanwhile the family that was displaced from the blaze has found temporary accommodations thanks to their neighbour Delaney, who owns a property management company.

“I had one house up for rent and they will be residing there.”

