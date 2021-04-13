A shop up on Grand Oro Road near Twin Lakes burned down on Monday. (Facebook)

Fire rips through shop in small South Okanagan town

The building was destroyed despite community efforts to fight the fire

A fire in Twin Lakes sent smoke high into the sky on April 12 and drew out members of B.C. Wildfire’s Penticton Zone to make sure it didn’t spread.

The fire ripped through and consumed a shop off Grand Oro Road near Twin Lakes, according to comments on Facebook.

Members of the Penticton Zone responded to the fire, but due to their mandate, were there only to keep an eye on the fire and ensure that it didn’t turn into a wildfire.

“Late yesterday evening BC Wildfire Service did respond and we had four personnel go up to the fire,” said Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Gagan Lidhran. “They did make sure it didn’t spread to adjacent fields, and were there to make sure it didn’t become a wildfire.”

With the area out of coverage for any fire departments, some residents tried to fight the fire with their own pumps and hoses using a pond near the burning building.

The community efforts were not enough to prevent the shop from being destroyed.

