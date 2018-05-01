Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Fire season is fast approaching, are you prepared?

Fire safety just became fun for the whole family at Fire Station 31 in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, with the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, are hosting FireSmart Family Day at Fire Station 31 in West Kelowna on Saturday May 5, 2018.

The public is invited to take part in free fun and educational activities for the whole family, helping everyone learn how to be fire smart.

Kids receive their own fire helmet and a passport challenging them to take part in all the activities including learning how to escape a blaze at the fire safety house, visiting with Sparky the Fire Dog and much more.

There will be lots of fire trucks and firefighting gear to check out and a bouncy house just for fun! Free hot dogs and refreshments will be offered.

Adults can visit information booths to learn what they can do to help ensure their homes and properties are FireSmart and what West Kelowna Fire Rescue is doing to help protect our community from fire threat.

Previous story
MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology
Next story
Update: Protest held at Kelowna surgical centre suspected of illegal double-billing

Just Posted

Kelowna Tech Startup wins award for inspiring future female entrepaneurs

Agents of Discovery’s CEO Awarded Most Inspiring Canadian Female Role Models in STEM

More evacuation orders issued for Westside Road properties

Two new property evacuation orders were issued tonight

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying that left mark on Kelowna

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Fire season is fast approaching, are you prepared?

Fire safety just became fun for the whole family at Fire Station 31 in West Kelowna

Kelowna Trunk Sale promotes recycling

The Trunk Sale will be held May 26 at Okanagan College

Derby action rolls into Vernon arena

Event raises awareness for Organ Donor and Tissue Donor Awareness Week

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Missing women remembered at Enderby gathering

Between 1997 and 2000 the homicide rate for indigenous women was higher than non-indigenous women.

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

Most Read