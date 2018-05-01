Fire season is fast approaching, are you prepared?

Fire safety just became fun for the whole family at Fire Station 31 in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, with the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, are hosting FireSmart Family Day at Fire Station 31 in West Kelowna on Saturday May 5, 2018.

The public is invited to take part in free fun and educational activities for the whole family, helping everyone learn how to be fire smart.

Kids receive their own fire helmet and a passport challenging them to take part in all the activities including learning how to escape a blaze at the fire safety house, visiting with Sparky the Fire Dog and much more.

There will be lots of fire trucks and firefighting gear to check out and a bouncy house just for fun! Free hot dogs and refreshments will be offered.

Adults can visit information booths to learn what they can do to help ensure their homes and properties are FireSmart and what West Kelowna Fire Rescue is doing to help protect our community from fire threat.