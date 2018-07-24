Fire set at the base of Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

The public was quick to inform the fire department of this one.

Crews worked quickly Monday to knock down a fire at the base of Knox Mountain, believed to have been started by transients.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a grass fire at the base of Knox Mountain off Trench Place.

“First arriving crews reported, the hillside off Trench Place, area approx. 100’ x 100’ was on fire and moving quickly up the hill towards Royal View Drive,” said Kelly Stephens, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department, in a press release.

Initial KFD crews attacked the fire from the base of Trench Plave and then flanked this fire to contain it.

“No houses were in danger, but because of the winds extra crews where called to the scene to fight the fire,” he said.

Fire ended up burning a area of approx. 200-feet by 300-feet before being controlled and extinguished. A Fire guard was put in place and crews were on scene for most of the night checking for hot spots.

The fire is believed to have started by transients and is not deemed suspicious.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.