Fire sparked north of Vernon

A helicopter is actioning a fire in the hills above BX-Swan Lake Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)A helicopter is actioning a fire in the hills above BX-Swan Lake Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
A helicopter buckets water from Swan Lake Monday afternoon as it attacks a fire in the hills above BX. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)A helicopter buckets water from Swan Lake Monday afternoon as it attacks a fire in the hills above BX. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Air support is actioning a fire in hills in the BX-Swan Lake area.

The brush blaze is reported above a rock quarry in the Greenhow/McLennan roads area.

BC Wildfire Service crews have a helicopter actioning the blaze, bucketing water from Swan Lake. A plane with retardant has also been seen in the area.

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire departments are on standby in the area.

The blaze is listed as .01 hectares and was discovered around 4 p.m. Monday, July 12.

More information to be provided as it becomes available.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate drone flying over Becker Lake near Vernon

READ MORE: Evacuation alert extended for Becker Lake fire in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Evacuation order rescinded for Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls
Next story
UPDATE: At least 1 dead after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP responded to the incident at around 10:55 a.m. (Contributed by Scott Amis)
UPDATE: At least 1 dead after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

The crane collapsed at St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)
Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

Vernon Canadians runner Reece Holmes tries unsuccessfully to avoid the tag from Kelowna Sun Devils shortstop Logan Marshall during Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition play Sunday, July 11, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Boys of summer return to Okanagan ball diamond

Man spotted allegedly starting fires in West Kelowna.
Shirtless man arrested for allegedly starting fire in West Kelowna woods