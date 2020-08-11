UPDATE: House fire spreads to bush off Westside

Small blaze burning near Vernon in Six Mile area

A helicopter buckets water from the north end of Okanagan Lake to help action a fire off Westside Road Tuesday, Aug. 11. (Submitted Photo)

What started as a structural fire spread to nearby forested area Tuesday, Aug. 11.

BC Wildfire Service crews were called to the Six Mile Creek Road area off Westside Road early Tuesday for a wildfire.

“It is being held at this time which indicates we don’t anticipate any further spread,” fire information officer Madison Smith said.

“That was a structure fire that did spread into the bush.”

Four wildfire personnel are on site and a helicopter was used to bucket water from the nearby Okanagan Lake onto the blaze.

One resident in the area said they can see smoke on the ridge.

“We had the helicopter come fill up by here,” said the Abel Cove Road resident.

