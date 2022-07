A small fire has sparked near Shrimpton Creek, approximately 76 km north of Tulameen, on Thursday, July 28.

BC Wildfire is reporting the fire at .01 hectares. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Temperatures in the area are expected to approach 42 Celsius in the next few days.

