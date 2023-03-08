Smoke can be seen from Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa on the other side of Okanagan Lake. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Smoke can be seen from Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa on the other side of Okanagan Lake. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Fire spotted near Parker Cove by Okanagan Lake

The fire started around 5:30 a.m.

A fire was spotted near Parker Cove along Okanagan Lake around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As of 7:40 a.m., smoke could be seen from Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa on the other side of Okanagan Lake.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Capital News has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and West Kelowna Fire Department.

More to come.

READ MORE: Dangerous driver has motorcycle seized in West Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBreaking NewsCity of West KelownafireKelownaOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous leaders stress need for consultation on federal firearms legislation
Next story
Chinese Canadians walk tightrope in political arena amid foreign interference debate

Just Posted

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Crash slows traffic in busy West Kelowna intersection

The Kelowna Rockets lost both games to the Kamloops Blazers last weekend. (@TheWHL/Twitter)
Magic number down to 5: Kelowna Rockets close to clinching playoff berth

(Black Press file photo)
17% tax increase adopted by Lake Country Council

Nicole Frey launched the Animal Food Bank with her husband AJ in 2019. (contributed)
Non-profit venture that started in Kelowna now helping pet owners world wide