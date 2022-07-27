Fire at 5439 Clements Crescent in Peachland. (Bosley's Pet Store/Submitted)

Fire spreads from power pole in Peachland

Smoke seen throughout area of Clements Crescent

Update: 12:45

Workers in the area are now saying that the fire is out.

One Twitter user said that the fire was caused by a bird.

Original: 12:15

A fire that originated on a power pole in Peachland has spread to trees in the area.

Reports first came in to local emergency services around noon on July 27 for a fire 5439 Clements Crescent.

Employees at the A&W, Bosley’s Pet Store and the Petro-Can in the area confirmed that they can see smoke.

Capital News will provide updates as they become available.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
Police make $8M drug bust, 2 arrests related to B.C. gang activity
Next story
5 years prison time ‘not enough’ for fraudulent social worker: First Nations leaders

Just Posted

(Photo - @okanagandreamrally/Instagram)
Dream Rally races through Okanagan after two-year pit stop

Protesters, including First Nations groups, gathered outside the Kelowna Court House during the sentencing of fraudulent social worker Robert Riley Saunders (Jacqueline Gelineau)
5 years prison time ‘not enough’ for fraudulent social worker: First Nations leaders

Fire at 5439 Clements Crescent in Peachland. (Bosley's Pet Store/Submitted)
Fire spreads from power pole in Peachland

Photo supplied
Adaptive Amazing Race coming to Kelowna, Vernon