Fire spreads from power pole in Peachland

Update: 12:45
Workers in the area are now saying that the fire is out.
One Twitter user said that the fire was caused by a bird.
Bird caused fire in Peachland BC today now. pic.twitter.com/yMN3r1AbnF
— tom (@tccdoerk) July 27, 2022
Original: 12:15
A fire that originated on a power pole in Peachland has spread to trees in the area.
Reports first came in to local emergency services around noon on July 27 for a fire 5439 Clements Crescent.
Employees at the A&W, Bosley’s Pet Store and the Petro-Can in the area confirmed that they can see smoke.
