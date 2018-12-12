Fire started in bedroom of Kelowna home

The fire department was quick to respond to reports of a fire on Fuller Aveune

A fire was put out by the Kelowna Fire Department last night, after it was reported in the bedroom of a home on Fuller Avenue.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the fire in the 800 Block of Fuller Ave.

The first arriving unit found a two-storey residence with some smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom window, according to the fire department in a news release. Crews reported that the fire had been extinguished by owner.

Kelowna Fire Department ventilated the house and check the room for fire extension and emergency social services were offered to the owner but were refused as the house was still able to be lived in.

The fire was accidental in origin and no one was injured.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines 1 Rescue vehicle a command unit and a safety vehicle.

