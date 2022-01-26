An auto-wrecking business in Chase caught fire around 5:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Five fire trucks were still on scene at 9:30 a.m. (Monique Bray/Facebook photo)

An auto-wrecking business in Chase caught fire around 5:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Five fire trucks were still on scene at 9:30 a.m. (Monique Bray/Facebook photo)

Fire that consumed 20 vehicles at Shuswap autowreckers deemed ‘suspicious’ by police

Jan. 21 blaze created toxic smoke that hung over Chase for several hours

RCMP are treating a fire at an autowrecking business in Chase as suspicious.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, the Chase Fire Department was called to Adrenaline Auto Recyclers at 117 Aylmer Rd.

Later that day, Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said about 20 vehicles were burned in the blaze along with two large shipping containers, tires and a lot of other debris. It was necessary to use the owner’s forklift to separate the vehicles. He said the fire in the auto wrecking yard even burned vehicles next door on the neighbour’s property.

On Jan. 26, Chase RCMP’s Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the fire department has a fire investigator looking into cause and starting point of the fire.

“When we get their report we’ll be able to move on, but right now we’re treating it as suspicious,” Kennedy said.

A spokesperson for Adrenaline Auto Recyclers said staff believe the fire was deliberately set. Asked about loud bangs heard by residents, he surmised those were air bags popping.

Toxic smoke was produced by the fire that burned for several hours.

“It was a very bad venting day so all the smoke was staying in the valley,” Lauzon said, noting vehicle fires are extremely toxic.

The fire department issued a warning that day via the Village of Chase for residents to stay indoors and not breathe the smoke.

Lauzon said due to low numbers of firefighters, his department was grateful for assistance from the Adams Lake and Little Shuswap Lake bands’ fire departments as well as the Pritchard Fire Department.

Read more: Tribunal rules driver did not prove Salmon Arm negligent in Auto Road incident

Read more: Probation for man who broke into South Shuswap home when in need of mental health support


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireShuswap

 

An auto-wrecking business in Chase caught fire around 5:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Firefighters remained on scene for more than nine hours. (Lyle Kells/Facebook photo)

An auto-wrecking business in Chase caught fire around 5:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Firefighters remained on scene for more than nine hours. (Lyle Kells/Facebook photo)

Previous story
Princeton holds massive giveaway of flood donations
Next story
Ogopogo made of snow sighted in Quesnel

Just Posted

BC Transit is rolling out a new electronic fare gathering system, and buses in Vernon, Kelowna and the North and South Okanagan Connectors are included in the program. (Black Press file photo)
BC Transit stepping on board with electronic fare collection

UBCO Heat volleyball have their postponed games rescheduled for February (Photo credit - Conan Shing Photography)
UBCO Volleyball postponed games rescheduled for February

Colton Dach has two assists in the win over Victoria on Tuesday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)
Rockets win 7th straight game against Victoria, 4-3 in the shootout

(Photo/Pixabay)
Okanagan tech company helping men manage mental health