The lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar chairlift, the main access point to the mountain, that was destroyed in a fire on Dec. 18, just after the resort had opened for the season, pictured on Friday, Jan. 7. The RCMP have now confirmed that after further investigation, they believe the cause of the fire to be arson. Paul Rodgers file.

Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP

After further investigation into a fire that destroyed the lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift, the Kimberley RCMP now believe this fire was caused by arson and was deliberately set.

The fire took place on Dec., 18, following the resort’s opening day for the 2021-22 season, and rendered the Northstar Quad Chair unusable. The resort has said that the time it takes before it’s up and running again is likely to be measured in months, not weeks.

The RCMP initially said they would investigate the fire as suspicious, and Sgt. Steve Woodcox had said he’d heard about a power surge just before the fire.

Further investigation, including scene examination, has led them to confirm they believe that the fire is due to an act of arson.

The Kimberley RCMP are continuing to urge anyone who has any information that could assist their investigation to come forward and contact them at 250-427-4811.

