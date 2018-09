Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

It’s been a record-breaking fire season across B.C. but even as the weather cools down, Mother Nature proved she had one last burst in her.

Wildland firefighters battling a blaze near Vanderhoof came across a “fire tornado,” which was posted to Instagram Sunday.

“Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus [feet] in the air before melting it,” the post from user Mar.lowsky.

“That’s definitely a first.”