Firearms, illicit drugs, cash seized from West Kelowna homes

Police seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, three firearms, stun gun, thousands of dollars in cash

An image of the items seized from the two West Kelowna homes. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

The Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of illicit drugs and cash, as well as three firearms during the execution of two search warrants in West Kelowna on Tuesday.

Officers executed search warrants simultaneously at two West Kelowna residences on June 16, in relation to a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

The residences were located in the 3200-block of Deer Ridge Court, and 3000-block of Sundance Drive.

“This investigation has direct ties to the drug trade within the City of Kelowna, even though the search warrants were executed in the City of West Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

Police seized a quantity of substances believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, as well as three firearms, a stun gun and thousands of dollars in cash. Also seized in relation to proceeds of crime was a luxury travel trailer, a Seadoo personal watercraft and a luxury vehicle.

A 33-year-old male was taken into custody and later released. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge consideration.

