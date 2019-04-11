(Black Press Media files)

Fired Florida man accused of threatening ‘slaughter’ at work

Man was fired after a company investigation determined he had created a hostile work environment

Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida man who threatened in an email to “slaughter” his former co-workers.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release says 31-year-old Dorian Golej was fired by Raytheon Corp. on March 21 after a company investigation determined he had created a hostile work environment.

Investigators say Golej sent several emails to his own attorney early Monday morning expressing a desire to kill his former co-workers. The attorney contacted security at the company’s Seminole office, which placed the building on lockdown and called the sheriff’s office.

Golej was arrested Monday and charged with making threatening communications or threats of mass shooting. Golej was being held on $500,000 bond. Reports didn’t include comment from Golej or a representative.

The Associated Press

