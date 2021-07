Ranchero Deep Creek and Falkland fire departments called for mutual aid

Firefighters are attacking a blaze in Yankee Flats. (Tracy Jacques/Facebook photo)

Shuswap fire departments are responding to a forest fire in Yankee Flats.

Ranchero Deep Creek and Falkland fire departments have been called to provide mutual aid for the Silver Creek Fire Department, which is attacking a blaze up a logging road off of Watson Road.

More to come.

