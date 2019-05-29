Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sicamous

Fire reported in forested area above mobile home park in Two Mile

Work is underway to control a fire in a forested area near Sicamous.

The blaze is being battled in Two Mile, above a trailer park along Highway 97A.

Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point firefighters are on the scene, stationed on Graham Road, as are members of the BC Wildfire Service.

Four planeloads of retardant have already been dropped on the fire, and firefighters are preparing to move in.

The fire is reported to be small, .01 hectare, and tentatively contained.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Read more: Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Read more: UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter