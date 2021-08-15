Firefighters battling Sunday wind in White Rock Lake wildfire

Lake Country resident Chris Hill took this photo from Okanagan Centre Road Sunday, Aug. 15, of the White Rock Lake Fire heading toward La Casa Resort. (Chris Hill photo)

Forecasted winds have arrived in the Okanagan Sunday, Aug. 15, as the battle against the White Rock Lake Wildfire continues.

Photographs submitted by a resident of Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country show the fire getting closer to the La Casa Resort on the west side of Okanagan Lake early Sunday afternoon. The fire edged closer to Fintry overnight Sunday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service updated its notes on the White Rock Lake Wildfire at 11 a.m. Sunday, saying, “Air tankers are currently working on the southeast corner of the fire north of Fintry to lower fire behaviour and limit any growth. They are supporting a 2 kilometre stretch of guard adjacent to structures. Structures are not currently threatened.”

At 8 a.m. Sunday, BCWS wrote: “Overnight, there was no major growth on the fire. The fire has not crossed any control lines north of Highway 97 in the Monte Lake/Paxton Valley area or along the northeast flank all the way south past the major powerline corridor near Ingram. The fire will most likely be very active north of Naswhito Creek, today. There was an increase in size along the south flank, north of the Fintry Protected Area. The fire is about 1.5 km north of the Fintry Protected Area at its closest point and 3.5 km northwest of Fintry Park at its closest point.”

B.C. Wildfire said Sunday the ridge is expected to break down with strong gusting winds, up to 60km/h, from the south to southwest expected. There will most likely be a significant increase in fire activity today starting in the afternoon. Heavy equipment, ground crews, and helicopters are strategically positioned to priority areas on the fire that are expected to be the most challenging along the north, northeast, and east flanks.

All evacuation orders and alerts in place remain as such.

