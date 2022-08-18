The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire, about 20 kilometres south of Seymour Arm, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire, about 20 kilometres south of Seymour Arm, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters continue attack on Shuswap wildfire that prompted evacuation alert

BC Wildfire Service crews working on two fires, with a third on their radar

  • Aug. 18, 2022 12:20 p.m.
  • News

Firefighters continue to attack a wildfire that prompted an evacuation alert for five boat-in cabins south of Seymour Arm.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) personnel worked overnight on the Mount Grice-Hutchninson wildfire discovered on Wednesday, Aug. 17. As of noon Thursday, the fire was still estimated at 7.9 hectares, with 23 BCWS personnel working on the fire along with helicopters.

Suspected to have been person-caused, the out-of-control fire prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to issue the evacuation alert Wednesday afternoon.

Two other fires were sparked northwest of Seymour Arm on the 17th and, as of noon Thursday, were burning out of control. The Humamilt Lake fire remained spot sized, under one hectare. BCWS said firefighting crews would be getting to the blaze after finishing up with another in the area. The second fire, Cayenne Creek in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park, was at one hectare. A helicopter and four personnel were working on it.

Read more:Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake

Read more: UPDATE: Wildfire in North Shuswap grows to 7 hectares, evacuation alert issued

