Brush fire behind Capital News Centre doused by employees

Centre staff heard the fire crackling and put it out with 3 1/2 extinguishers

The Kelowna Fire Department was responding to a brush fire behind the Capital News Centre on 4105 Gordon Drive on Tuesday just after 11:20 a.m.

Fire crews said they couldn’t see signs of smoke, so they investigated the vicinity including areas near Michaelbrook Golf Club on Lexington Drive.

When an updated location was requested, a dispatcher said the fire appeared to be extinguished near the far south side of the Capital News Centre.

The burn area was approximately 80-by-60 feet and was doused with 3 1/2 extinguishers by Capital News Centre staff who heard the crackling, said fire captain Steve Roshinsky.

“They really knocked it down very well,” Roshinsky said.

Fire crews will continue to investigate the cause and work to cool down the area

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

