Firefighters extinguish stove fire in Kelowna apartment

The incident happened about 2 p.m. Monday

A plastic plate on a stove caught fire inside a unit of an apartment building on De Montreuil Court.

Crews were called to the apartment building after reports of smoke coming from the third floor, about 2 p.m. Monday.

Residents of the building were evacuated, while firefighters investigated.

The smouldering plate was quickly extinguished.

It’s unclear if the residents of the unit were home at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Infant killed in fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters