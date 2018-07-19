Firefighters hold Pike Mountain blaze

No further growth expected

A wildfire burning near Princeton at Pike Mountain is being classified as “held,” as of Thursday afternoon.

“That means we don’t anticipate any further growth due to weather conditions and suppression efforts,” said Marla Catherall, information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Thursday the fire still measured at 16 hectares. Thirty personnel, supported by two helicopters, were actioning the blaze.

The fire sparked Monday afternoon, and BCWildfire believes it is human caused.

