Firefighters knock down balcony blaze in Rutland

Kelowna firefighters knocked down a blaze on a Rutland balcony early Sunday morning (April 4).

Around 4 a.m. Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) crews were called to a fire in the 700-block of Rutland Road North, where they found a small fire on a third-floor balcony.

According to platoon captain Steve Roshinsky, crews managed to control the fire until the sprinkler system activated, then extinguished the remaining fire. Firefighters contained the damage to patio furniture and other contents of the balcony. No other units in the building were damaged.

KFD responded with 15 firefighters, three engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and a command vehicle.

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature.

“We would like to remind everyone to fully extinguish smoking material in an appropriate container,” said Roshinsky.

At approximately 4:00 am the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a balcony on fire in the 700 block of Rutland.

