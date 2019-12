The house is located at 5660 McCulloch Rd., about 30 minutes from downtown

Smoke is reportedly coming from a building located at 5660 McCulloch Road in east Kelowna. (Google Maps).

At least six fire trucks are on scene of a house fire in a rural area east of Kelowna.

The house is located at 5660 McCulloch Rd., about 30 minutes from downtown Kelowna.

A reporter on scene said there is thick smoke coming from inside the building.

Firefighters have sent a pumper truck because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Six fire trucksat a possible house fire on 5600 McCulloch Rd @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/vMQeN89pRU — twila m amato (@twilamam) December 9, 2019

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division

Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca