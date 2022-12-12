The Lake Country Fire Department went door to door in the first week of December to collect cash and non-perishable food donations for the local food bank. In the photo from left to right is: Deputy Fire Chief Kynan O’Rourke, Fire Inspector Eric De Gelder, Acting Lt. Station 91 Tanya Chartrand, Chief Darren Lee, Food Bank Vince, FF Colton Preissl Station 91, FF Alex Toering Station 81, Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner. (Contributed)

Firefighters raise over $10K for Lake Country Food Bank

Over 7,000 pounds of non-perishable foods was also collected

An overwhelming amount of donations poured in while the Lake Country Fire Department went door-to-door last week to collect cash and non-perishable food donations.

Collecting in Carr’s Landing on Dec. 4 and in Oyama, Okanagan Centre, and Winfield on Dec. 6, the fire department raised $10,065.

They also collected 7,265 pounds of non-perishable foods – the equivalent of 12 commercial apple bins full of donations.

Although firefighters were not able to visit every house in the community many people dropped off donations at Station 71 on Dec. 7.

