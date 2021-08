Firefighters, rescue teams and a safety officer are currently at the scene

Firefighters responded to a report of an upstairs room on fire at 3544 Country Pines Gate in Glenrosa at approximately 3:02 p.m.

The fire was put out right away by the fire department. The residents of the home and their two dogs have evacuated the property. Firefighters, rescue teams and a safety officer are currently at the scene.

More to come.

