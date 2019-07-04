Firefighters respond to small grass fire on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

Reports of a small fire came in just before 10 a.m. on Thursday

Fire crews responded to a small fire near the Okanagan Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive Thursday morning just before 10 a.m.

Firefighters reported a small smouldering log fire.

A command was established and a little bit of grey smoke could be seen from the pathway.

RCMP responded to the scene alongside a smaller fire truck.

By 10:15 a.m. the fire was suppressed and crews began to mop up.

