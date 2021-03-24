Firefighters tackle ‘suspicious’ blaze behind Kelowna Red Robin

Crews headed to the restaurant just before 10 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters are responding to a small blaze outside Red Robin on Cooper Road.

Crews headed to the scene at 1920 Cooper Road just before 10 a.m. and quickly knocked down a fire that sparked in some trees near the restaurant.

A witness on scene told the Capital News there were several cars parked in the area before the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is suspicious in nature.

