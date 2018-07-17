Firefighters take to the roof of the Kelowna Yacht Club

Firefighters will be climbing to the top of Kelowna Yacht Club this weekend in the name of charity.

In partnership with the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Association, the Kelowna Yacht Club supporting the first Kelowna Firefighters Annual Rooftop Campout to raise funds and awareness for The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society, according to the yacht club’s news release.

Taking place from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22, the weekend will have some fun, family oriented events and activities with all funds raised going to building a Youth Recovery House for the Central Okanagan.

“I am really humbled by the support of the firefighters whose connection to this cause is so tangible,” says Celine Thompson, executive director of The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society. “As first responders to many of the overdoses in our community, they are dedicating their personal time and resources to raise awareness of a problem that tears at their hearts daily.

“Families currently have no residential treatment options in the Central Okanagan for our children and youth; this life-saving resource is our opportunity as a community to inspire hope and allow these young people and their families to thrive.”

On Friday at 6 p.m., firefighters will take to the roof to begin their weekend-long vigil. Sunday will see a host of family events beginning at 9 a.m. with the Diamond Fitness Boot Camp, followed by the Valley First Community Crew Face Painting event from 12-3 p.m.

The Kids Firefighter Challenge will take place at Stuart Park from 12-6 p.m. with the weekend campout wrapping up at 7 p.m. when the firefighters come down from the roof. Donations will be collected by the raising and lowering of a boot from the roof and members of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Association will be on site over the course of the weekend to provide further information and accept charitable donations, the release said.

The Youth Recovery House offers a 16-bed rehabilitation program for people under 19 years of age who struggle with a substance use disorder. It will be a place of healing and recovery that will reconnect young people with their community, and with the people who care, the release said.

