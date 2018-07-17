Contributed

Firefighters take to the roof of the Kelowna Yacht Club

Firefighters are supporting the The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society this weekend

Firefighters will be climbing to the top of Kelowna Yacht Club this weekend in the name of charity.

In partnership with the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Association, the Kelowna Yacht Club supporting the first Kelowna Firefighters Annual Rooftop Campout to raise funds and awareness for The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society, according to the yacht club’s news release.

Taking place from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22, the weekend will have some fun, family oriented events and activities with all funds raised going to building a Youth Recovery House for the Central Okanagan.

“I am really humbled by the support of the firefighters whose connection to this cause is so tangible,” says Celine Thompson, executive director of The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society. “As first responders to many of the overdoses in our community, they are dedicating their personal time and resources to raise awareness of a problem that tears at their hearts daily.

“Families currently have no residential treatment options in the Central Okanagan for our children and youth; this life-saving resource is our opportunity as a community to inspire hope and allow these young people and their families to thrive.”

On Friday at 6 p.m., firefighters will take to the roof to begin their weekend-long vigil. Sunday will see a host of family events beginning at 9 a.m. with the Diamond Fitness Boot Camp, followed by the Valley First Community Crew Face Painting event from 12-3 p.m.

The Kids Firefighter Challenge will take place at Stuart Park from 12-6 p.m. with the weekend campout wrapping up at 7 p.m. when the firefighters come down from the roof. Donations will be collected by the raising and lowering of a boot from the roof and members of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Association will be on site over the course of the weekend to provide further information and accept charitable donations, the release said.

The Youth Recovery House offers a 16-bed rehabilitation program for people under 19 years of age who struggle with a substance use disorder. It will be a place of healing and recovery that will reconnect young people with their community, and with the people who care, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Waters: Can retired Kelowna top cop leave his old badge at the door?
Next story
VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

Just Posted

Half-priced cat adoptions at the Kelowna SPCA

Adult cats are 50 per cent off until July 29 at the Kelowna shelter

Wildfire remains out of control near Lake Country

Lake Country - The fire started near Dee Lake, southwest of Coldstream yesterday

Kelowna RCMP investigating after woman finds a bullet in her car

The police believe it was an act of negligence

Waters: Can retired Kelowna top cop leave his old badge at the door?

Current and former Kelowna RCMP superintendents using different approaches to tackle downtown crime

Firefighters take to the roof of the Kelowna Yacht Club

Firefighters are supporting the The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society this weekend

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hergott: What is a dog owner’s responsibility?

This week lawyer Paul Hergott continues his issue over dog attacks

King claims seniors crown

Vernon Golf & Country Club championship

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

Cars Cruise-In to Vernon this weekend

Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show goes this weekend

Popularity of annual swim on steady upswing

A record number of entrants took part in the 70th anniversary of Kelowna’s Across the Lake Swim

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

Schenker stellar for Ogopogos

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League roundup

Most Read