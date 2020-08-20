Faye Davidson, Facebook.

Fires near Summerland and Princeton considered held

The Dry Lake South and Munroe Creek fires are no longer out-of-control

Two fires that sparked on Aug. 18 in the South Okanagan -Similkameen area are now considered under control and being held.

BC Wildfire responded to the Munroe Creek blaze 26 km northwest of Summerland, with 24 personnel on Wednesday.

The fire had grown to 5.9 hectares and there was visible open flame in the area, but no structures were threatened.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

About 5 km east of Highway 5A, the Dry Lake South fire grew to 5 hectares but is now considered to be under control.

This was the second blaze in the Dry Lake area, the first fire sparked back on Aug. 2 and is about 1.3 km from this latest fire.

No structures were threatened and the blaze is suspected to be lightning-caused.

bc wildfires

