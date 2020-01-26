Little Destroyer performs at BNA Brewing Co. as part of the Fireside Festival on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Taylor/Capital News)

Fireside Festival gears up for day three in Kelowna

Sunday’s lineup includes the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Frig Off

If you haven’t checked out Kelowna’s Fireside Festival this weekend, then Sunday is your last chance.

The three-day festival started Friday night and has seen hip-hop artists perform at Dunnenzies to start the weekend off, an acoustic showcase at Rustic Reel Brewing Co. on Saturday during the day and massive performances by the likes of Bella Cat and Little Destroyer on Saturday night.

“It was such an energetic and electric crowd,” said Fireside marketing manager and emcee Heather Leslie, referring to last night’s shows at popular Kelowna bar BNA.

“Every act brings so much intensity and is captivating, but they are all different. It was a great show.”

READ MORE: Four Canadian mega-bands ready to rock Penticton this summer

BNA Brewing Co. houses the perfect feel for the entertainers scheduled on the bill. Saturday night saw the dancefloor shake with hundreds of firesides bopping to Bella Cat, followed by DJ Invisible and then Little Destroyer’s electric-high-energy performance.

And while the festival organizers have done an excellent job with the lineup and the production, Leslie said it’s the fans who join which really makes the festival special.

”Honestly, all I can say is that our audience is always exceptional,” said Leslie.

“They bring that level of enthusiasm every year and they’re always in it, part of it and we’re so grateful for all the people that come out.”

Sunday’s lineup has created the most excitement among festival-goers. The 10 artists scheduled to play at BNA are somewhat different than last year’s, but provide a fresh sound to the festival. Better yet, there are still some tickets available.

“It’s the most solid lineup,” said Leslie.

“I would pay way more than than 60 bucks to watch the 10 performers. When you’re there at the events, you would never know Kelowna would have the capacity to have that type of music community.”

READ MORE:Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

Perhaps the most notable name to play this year’s festival is Sunday’s headliner, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, a Canadian First Nations hip-hop duo from Kitimaat Village, B.C.

The group’s 2017 album, The Average Savage, was nominated for the 2018 Polaris Music Prize and for the Indigenous Music Album of the Year at the Juno Awards in 2019.

Lazy Syrup Orchestra is another must-see act. The four-piece band focuses on creating an intimate vibe, blending hip-hop and live instruments with eclectic dance music.

“Lazy Syrup always have a vibrant and audience and a really good following,” said Leslie.

“We’re really happy to have them in our lineup tonight.”

Followed by Lazy Syrup is Frig Off who have the honors of closing the night. The Kelowna-based rock outfit will bring a ton of energy and wild-riffs to the table to perfectly round-out the festival.

”Frig Off is super local and beloved here,” said Leslie.

”They’re going be our closer tonight. They’re pretty intense but in the best way possible.”

Tickets for today’s event are $60 and can be purchased on the Fireside website or at the Door at BNA Brewing Co.

Official Fireside merchandise will also be available for purchase at BNA.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash
Next story
Quebec Court of Appeal to hear Alexandre Bissonnette appeals on Monday

Just Posted

Fireside Festival gears up for day three in Kelowna

Sunday’s lineup includes the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Frig Off

Rockets grab overtime win over Giants, aim to make it 3 straight with Sunday night rematch

Kelowna’s won their last two games and conclude 3-game weekend against Vancouver

Big White celebrates Aussie Day with a series of fundraisers for wildfire relief

Big White Ski Resort’s restaurants Globe Tapas and Blarney Stone raised $6,000 for charity

Don’t look now: Warriors grab 6th win in 8 games after Morgan’s stellar outing

West Kelowna goalie Riley Morgan made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over Vernon Saturday

Okanagan Symphony maestro joins KSS Music Showcase

OSO music direcor Rosemary Thomsom will MC the upcoming display of Okanagan music talent

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Rockslide obstructing traffic on rural Shuswap road

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Walking the line between cautious and alarmist

Snow angels: B.C. volunteers shovel for those who can’t

‘They’ve helped me make it through the rest of the winter’

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in hockey action

Junior B team in third place in division

Most Read