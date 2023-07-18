FireSmart rebates available for West Kelowna property owners

Westside residents can apply for grants of up to $500 per property

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is urging city and Westbank First Nation property owners to be prepared for wildfires by getting a FireSmart assessment.

Westside residents can apply for grants of up to $500 per property (on a first-come, first-served basis) for eligible FireSmart work that they undertake.

FireSmart actions include:

Installing non-combustible roofing and siding;

Cleaning eaves and installing gutter guards;

Keeping needles raked, moving bark mulch from around the house, keeping grass cut to less than 10 centimetres and properly pruning or removing hedges, shrubs and trees away from your house;

Moving firewood, fuel and propane tanks and other combustible materials 10 to 30 metres from your home.

FireSmart assessments can be scheduled by emailing firesmart@westkelownacity.ca.

More information about the program can be found on the City of West Kelowna website.

