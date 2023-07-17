IA maximum rebate of up to $500 is available for 50 per cent of the costs of labour and supplies for property owners who take the recommended FireSmart actions. (an Stewart/Black Press)

FireSmart rebates for property owners in Central Okanagan Regional District

Program available for property owners in east and west electoral areas

Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) property owners can help protect their homes and earn a rebate by be fire smart.

The FireSmart program is available for property owners in communities and neighbourhoods in the RDCO east and west electoral areas.

Online appointments can be scheduled with FireSmart Coordinator Adam Skrinnikoff.

“Small steps can make a big impact to reduce the threat of wildfire to your home or property,” he says.

A personalized property assessment with recommended actions will help reduce the potential fire hazard.

“FireSmart actions can include replacing combustible roof and siding materials, cleaning out gutters, removing cedar and juniper hedges and making sure that tree branches are limbed two metres up from the ground,” Skrinnikoff adds.

A maximum rebate of up to $500 is available for 50 per cent of the costs of labour and supplies for property owners who take the recommended FireSmart actions.

A limited number of rebates are available.

Visit the RDCO website for more information or to book an appointment.

