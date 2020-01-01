Kelsey and Brian McCune became the parents of the interior’s first baby of 2020 at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital. (Interior Health)

First 2020 baby for interior born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

The first baby in the interior to be born in 2020 has arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

The baby girl is 5 pounds 3 ounces and came into the world at 6:02 a.m. to Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna.

The name of the baby has not been provided.

