Candidates for Kelowna council have been invited to take part in a forum sponsored by the Rutland Residents Association. (Black Press file photo)

First all-candidates forum for Kelowna municipal election candidates set

The forum is Sept. 28 at the Hollywood Road Education Centre Gym from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The Rutland Residents Association (RRA) will be hosting an all-candidates forum for those running for Kelowna council.

Each candidate will have a table assigned to them to display their information and to talk individually with voters who can ask questions important to them. Voters will be able to go from table to table connecting with candidates as they wish.

The RRA is also working on a questionnaire for candidates prior to the event. They are accepting questions from the public to add to the questionnaire at vicepresident@rutlandresidentsassociation.ca.

The forum is Sept. 28 at the Hollywood Road Education Centre Gym (1040 Hollywood Rd S) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. All Kelowna municipal candidates have been invited.

City of Kelowna

