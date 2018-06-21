Contributed

First annual Share it Forward program huge success

Food banks across Western Canada received more $250,000

The first annual Share it Forward event where 25 per cent of all Western Family products sold were donated to local food exceeded their goal this weekend.

Related: New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

The Save-On-Foods team in Lake Country raised $1,400 and donated 500 pounds of food donations given to the Lake Country Food Assistance Society.

Related: Huge new Kelowna food bank ready to open

Food banks across Western Canada received more than the set goal of $250,000 by Save On Foods for this first Share it Forward Western Family Campaign.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert
Next story
RCMP seek owner of pianos found in Richmond warehouse

Just Posted

First annual Share it Forward program huge success

Food banks across Western Canada received more $250,000

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Kelowna will be ready for pot legalization says senior manager

Planning director Doug Gilchrist says city tacking issue with licensing, land-use and enforcement

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Possible rainfall rates of up to 25 milimetres in one hour.

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

RCMP seek owner of pianos found in Richmond warehouse

The instruments range in size from small uprights to concert grands

Three dead in highway crash in B.C. Interior

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Steele: Shade trees should be chosen with care

The arrival of the Summer Solstice brings heat and the need for shade

Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

Most Read