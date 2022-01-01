Grey Ron Allison was born to parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison at 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming Interior Health’s first baby born in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Molly Smith and IH)

First baby of 2022 in B.C.’s Interior born at Kelowna General Hospital

Grey Ron Allison was welcomed into the world by parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) was home to Interior Health’s first baby born in 2022.

Grey Ron Allison was welcomed into the world by parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison at 2:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing six pounds and 13 ounces.

Smith was already informed by Interior Health that her newborn son would be KGH’s baby of the year. What she didn’t know, however, was that he would represent the first for the entire region.

“The doctors were saying for sure that it was going to be the first baby in KGH but we didn’t know about the region,” she said. “We’re super in love with him and he’s just perfect and amazing.”

Being born on the first day of the year is special but in the eyes of the new mother, her son’s birthday was going to be special either way.

“It was going to be a special birthday regardless because Dec. 31 is the grandmother’s birthday, so they were either going to have the same birthday or he was going to be born on (Jan.) 1,” Smith explained.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s first baby in 2022 was born at Victoria General Hospital four minutes past midnight on Jan. 1.

Grey Ron Allison was born to parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison at 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming Interior Health's first baby born in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Molly Smith and IH)
First baby of 2022 in B.C.'s Interior born at Kelowna General Hospital

