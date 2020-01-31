Tourists from Wuhan, China, line up to get a seat on a charter flight returning to Wuhan at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

A Toronto hospital says a man with novel coronavirus who was being treated there has now been discharged and is recovering at home.

The man in his 50s travelled to Toronto from China last week and was Canada’s first case of the virus.

There are three confirmed cases in the country — another Ontario case is the first patient’s wife, and there is one in B.C. — all are linked to recent travel.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says in a statement today that the man’s health has improved over the past week to the point where he no longer requires in-patient care.

Toronto Public Health will monitor the patient while he continues to recover at home, where his wife is also in self-isolation.

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000 people around the world.

The spike in the number of new cases prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday.

Canadian officials have said the measures to prevent the spread of the illness in this country are working and there’s no need to change the plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm
Next story
Coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000, including three in Canada

Just Posted

‘Pineapple express’ heading towards Okanagan

The weather system will bring warm air and wind originating from Hawaii

Two Okanagan restaurants make the cut for Canada’s 100 most romantic places to eat

The restaurants are part of CedarCreek and Quails’ Gate wineries

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long study.

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

‘Truly heroic’: Police officer pulls Okanagan man from car submerged in frigid waters

RCMP Staff Sgt. Major Robert Daly jumped into action Jan. 24 while off duty with his daughter

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Cabbies will also soon be able to buy same kind of insurance available to ride-hailing drivers

Morning Start: Why does airline food suck?

Your morning start for Friday, January 31, 2020.

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Most Read